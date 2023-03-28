American Eagle and E.l.f. Cosmetics to launch denim-inspired beauty collection

Retailer American Eagle, launches its first makeup and skin care line in collaboration with beauty brand E.l.f. Cosmetics, targeting their mutual audience Gen Z.

The limited edition collection contains four denim-inspired products - an eyeshadow, a lip balm and a clay mask, ranging from eight to sixteen dollars, as well as a bag made of “American Eagle Denim”, which will be available for 50 dollars.

The collection will drop in the frame of the ‘From Selfie to Belfie’ campaign, encouraging their audiences to share their favourite denim looks on TikTok, incentivising them with a custom song and the chance to win a prize.

To further promote the campaign, Carlacia Grant was announced as the ambassador to carry out her interpretation of the challenge on the brands’ social media platforms.

Craig Brommers, Chief Marketing Officer at American Eagle said in the official release: “Our brands speak directly to Gen Z – we meet them in their closet, while E.l.f. meets them at their vanity. We're excited to intermingle across touchpoints and industries to deliver the kind of fun collaboration that we know they'll love.”

Alongside selected American Eagle stores and the brands’ webshops, limited stock will be available on E.l.f. Cosmetic's recently launched TikTok shop, from March 30.