American Eagle Outfitters achieves 1.80 billion dollars in fourth quarter revenue

US-based apparel group American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) has reported record financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, supported by a 10 percent increase in total revenue to 1.80 billion dollars. The performance was bolstered by an 8 percent rise in total comparable sales, with the Aerie brand delivering a significant 23 percent increase in like-for-like (LFL) sales.

Following the release, Executive chairman of the board and chief executive officer Jay Schottenstein expressed satisfaction with the execution in the second half of the year, noting that new product collections and fresh marketing campaigns drove higher demand. While American Eagle (AE) saw more modest LFL growth of 2 percent, the group’s overall momentum has led to a positive start for the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Financial performance and margin dynamics

For the fourth quarter ended January 31, 2026, gross profit rose 9 percent to 651 million dollars, though the gross margin declined by 30 basis points to 37 percent. This contraction was primarily attributed to a net tariff impact of 50 million dollars, representing a 280 basis point headwind. However, the group successfully offset increased markdowns through operational efficiencies and leverage on positive sales.

Adjusted operating profit for the quarter reached 180 million dollars, a 27 percent increase over the previous year, with adjusted operating margins expanding to 10.2 percent.

For the full fiscal year 2025, total net revenue increased 3 percent to 5.50 billion dollars. Despite this, adjusted operating income for the year fell to 328 million dollars from 445 million dollars in the prior period, reflecting higher markdowns and the impact of tariffs earlier in the year.

Operational restructuring and Quiet Platforms exit

AEO is currently undergoing a strategic restructuring, which includes exiting its Quiet Platforms third-party logistics business. This move, along with store impairments and corporate adjustments, resulted in GAAP restructuring charges of 84 million dollars in the fourth quarter and 102 million dollars for the full year.

During an earnings call with analysts, executives clarified that the closure of Quiet Platforms will lead to a reduction in total revenue as third-party services wind down. Nevertheless, the restructuring is expected to yield approximately 20 million dollars in annualized savings. Leadership indicated that these funds are not being earmarked for specific reinvestment beyond supporting the group's ongoing advertising initiatives.

Strategic outlook and retail footprint for 2026

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, AEO has provided an operating income guidance range of 390 million dollars to 410 million dollars. The group expects full-year LFL sales to increase by mid-single digits. Capital expenditures are projected to be between 250 million dollars and 260 million dollars for the coming year.

Regarding the retail estate, the company plans to open between 35 and 40 new locations for Aerie and Offline by Aerie. Conversely, the group anticipates 25 to 30 net store closings for the AE brand as it continues to optimize its fleet. Internationally, executives noted some disruption in the Middle East due to regional instability, specifically mentioning that while most Alshaya-operated stores have reopened, locations in Israel remains closed.