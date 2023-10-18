American Eagle Outfitters announces two senior executive appointments

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has announced the appointment of two executive leaders following the previously announced departure of the company’s executive vice president - chief operations officer, Michael Rempell.

The company said in the statement that Sarah Clarke has been named executive vice president - chief supply chain officer and will be responsible for managing AEO’s global supply chain from sourcing through distribution.

Additionally, Valerie van Ogtrop will join AEO as executive vice president - brand operations, a newly created role, designed to drive greater brand collaboration while fueling growth and profitability across American Eagle and Aerie.

“Sarah and Valerie bring deep industry knowledge and proven capabilities that complement our organisation and innovative culture. As we chart out AEO’s next chapter and hone our focus on profitable growth, I am confident we have the right talent and performance-driven mindset across our teams to drive long-term success,” said Jay Schottenstein, executive chairman of the board and chief executive officer.

Clarke joins AEO from PVH Corporation, where she held the role of global chief supply chain officer, driving operational excellence and strong commercial results. She will report to Schottenstein, effective October 30.

Ogtrop joins AEO from J.Crew where she most recently led the acceleration and profitable expansion of Madewell as executive vice president - brand operations, building on a number of leadership roles during her 19-year career at the company.

She will have full accountability for AEO Store Operations across the U.S. and Canada, brand finance and strategy, and merchandise planning, with dual reporting into Jennifer Foyle, president, executive creative director - AE and Aerie and Mike Mathias, executive vice president - chief financial officer, effective October 30.