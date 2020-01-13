American Eagle Outfitters expects to report flat comparable sales growth

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has announced that fourth quarter comparable sales to date are approximately flat, following a 6 percent comp increase last year. The company reaffirms its previously issued fourth quarter EPS guidance in the range of 34 cents to 36 cents per diluted share.

“Despite some expected challenges, we delivered another holiday season of record revenue, driven by strength in the Aerie brand and American Eagle’s signature jeans collections,” commented Jay Schottenstein, AEO’s Chief Executive Officer.

Picture:American Eagle Outfitters press room