American Eagle Outfitters launches premium denim brand AE77

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) has launched AE77, a new premium denim brand for men and women. The company said in a release that the brand will debut with its first store in New York City’s SoHo neighbourhood designed by Stefan Beckman Studio, with an e-commerce site to follow on October 15 and a second store by year end.

“AE77 is an exciting new opportunity for AEO Inc., which leverages our leadership in jeans, capitalizes on our strong innovation in style, fit, and fabrications, and incorporates our best sustainability practices,” said Jay Schottenstein, AEO Inc. ‘s executive chairman of the board and chief executive officer.

The company added that AE77 is an emerging premium brand in the AEO, Inc. portfolio offering a collection of artfully designed and sustainably crafted denim, apparel and accessories for men and women.

“We created AE77 to make the best premium denim in the market. The optimistic tension between denim design and sustainable craftsmanship is woven throughout the brand. We are committed to putting our planet and quality first while curating a unique collection with a New York sensibility,” said Chad Kessler, President - AE Premium Brands.

To introduce AE77, the brand worked with creative director Trey Laird.