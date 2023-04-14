American Eagle Outfitters launches resale with ThredUp

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) has announced a new partnership with ThredUp that has seen it launch its own resale site for the brand’s secondhand and vintage clothing.

Entitled ‘Re/Ae’, the platform has been curated by the fashion group itself and utilised ThredUp’s Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) technology to power the experience.

It comes as AEO looks to cement its commitment to building sustainable practices throughout the business, with a press release noting that resale helps to extend the life cycle of its garments and caters to the rising demand for such shopping techniques among Gen Z customers.

In a release, Jennifer Foyle, president and chief creative officer of AEO-owned brands American Eagle and Aerie, said that the company was “passionate” about exploring new ways to connect with customers.

Foyle added: “Standing behind our commitment to help create a more sustainable future, the partnership with ThredUp innovatively gives new life to clothing and accessories that might otherwise contribute to the throwaway fashion culture we are working to eliminate.”

Alongside Re/Ae’s launch, AEO has also partnered with Snapchat on a shoppable augmented reality (AR) Lens showcasing styles from the resale platform’s 200-piece collection.

Through the app, users can view the collection in a space reminiscent of a vintage store and can click on products to access secondhand sustainability information and be directed to the ThredUp site.