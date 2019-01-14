American Eagle Outfitters reiterates Q4 EPS guidance

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) has announced that fourth quarter comparable sales to date, through January 13, 2019, have increased 6 percent, following an 8 percent comp increase last year. The company reiterated its previously issued fourth quarter EPS guidance in the range of 40 cents to 42 cents per diluted share.

“Fuelled by our leading brands and a favourable customer response to the merchandise collections, I’m pleased to report another record holiday season,” said Jay Schottenstein, AEO’s Chief Executive Officer in a press release, adding, “We remain focused on driving profitable revenue growth and delivering shareholder value.”

In December, AEO repurchased an additional 4 million shares, bringing the year-to-date total to 7.3 million shares repurchased for a total of 144 million dollars.

