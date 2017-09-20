American Eagle Outfitters set for India debut in 2018

American Eagle Outfitters is entering India through licensed stores. The company has signed a multi-year license agreement with the Aditya Birla Group, a leading Indian company having an extensive retail portfolio, as well as strong digital and omni-channel capabilities. The company said first stores are expected to open in Mumbai and Delhi in spring 2018.

“India’s rapidly developing and vibrant economy, anchored by the world’s largest youth population, provides an exciting growth opportunity for our brands, expanding our global reach,” said Andrew McLean, EVP-Global Commercial Operations, American Eagle Outfitters in a media release, adding, “Aditya Birla brings deep market experience and extensive retail capabilities, giving us a strong platform to deliver our leading AE jeans collections and casual American style to India’s growing market.”

American Eagle Outfitters, under its American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands, operates more than 1,000 stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Hong Kong, and ships to 82 countries worldwide through its websites.

A 41 billion dollars corporation, the Aditya Birla Group’s retail operations in India extends through 900 retail stores and 6,000 additional points of sale.

Picture:American Eagle Outfitters website