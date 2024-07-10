American Exchange Group acquires footwear brand Island Surf Company

American Exchange Group has acquired Island Surf Company, a footwear brand synonymous with coastal comfort and style.

Founded in 2008, Island Surf Company utilises proprietary technologies to economically create products with superior comfort, performance, and support. These technologies include lightweight recovery foam, shock-absorbing return energy cushioning, a contoured footbed for cradled support, water-resistant vegan-friendly durable leather alternatives, and a lightweight draining system that lets water freely flow out. The brand's range of men's, women's, and kids' footwear is offered at an accessible price point.

Commenting on the acquisition, Alen Mamrout, CEO of American Exchange Group said: "The synergy between White Mountain and Island Surf Company will allow us to broaden the brand's reach and transform it into a complete lifestyle brand."

The company said in a release that Island Surf Company will become a division of White Mountain Footwear, a brand that American Exchange acquired in January 2023. Island Surf Company will benefit from White Mountain's established infrastructure, sourcing capabilities, retail partners and decades-long expertise in the industry.

Joe O'Brien, the current CEO of Island Surf Company, will continue to lead the brand, ensuring continuity and fostering collaborative opportunities with White Mountain Footwear.

"We are excited to join forces with the American Exchange Group. This acquisition marks a new chapter for Island Surf Company, allowing us to expand our footprint and bring our coastal-inspired footwear to a broader audience,” added Joe O'Brien.