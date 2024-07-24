American Exchange Group acquires skincare brand Indie Lee

American Exchange Group has announced the acquisition of clean beauty skincare brand, Indie Lee.

Founded in 2010, the company said in a release, Indie Lee is known for its range of clean skincare products. As a pioneer in the clean beauty movement, Indie Lee uses the natural, naturally-derived, and organic ingredients, combined with the advanced technology available in personal care today, to create high-performance, ethical, and cruelty-free products.

"Beauty and personal care are among the fastest-growing categories, and with this acquisition, AXNY Group is poised to become a dominant leader in the space. We see a tremendous opportunity to develop Indie Lee's direct-to-consumer business by leveraging American Exchange Group's expertise and resources," said Alen Mamrout, CEO of American Exchange Group.

In August 2023, the American Exchange Group acquired its first range of beauty and personal care brands, including NatureWell, Orlando Pita Play, TXTUR, and Found Active. The company added that these acquisitions align with its growth and lifestyle strategy, focused on identifying brands, partnerships, and opportunities that provide value to a diverse range of consumers.

"This partnership will enable us to reach new heights and bring our clean, effective beauty products to a wider audience," said Indie Lee, Founder of Indie Lee.

Indie Lee brand is sold in over 2,000 locations, primarily in North America at key retailers including Blue Mercury and Ulta Beauty.