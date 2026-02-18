American Exchange Group acquires watchmaker E. Gluck Corporation

Accessories and manufacturing firm American Exchange Group has acquired the assets of respected watchmaker E. Gluck Corporation for an undisclosed amount.

The acquisition will form a new company, E. Gluck Holdings LLC, which aims to operate as “the premier and largest wholesale fashion watch and jewellery company in the industry,” explains American Exchange Group in a statement.

The move will see E. Gluck Corporation integrated into American Exchange Group’s existing watch/tech and jewellery division, to combine “deep heritage with modern scale, global sourcing capabilities, and expansive retail reach”.

The combined company will own brands including Armitron, Torgoen, Danecraft, and iTouch, while also designing and manufacturing watches and jewellery for leading fashion brands, such as Anne Klein, Nine West, Vince Camuto, and Steve Madden.

It hopes that by partnering together, they will “significantly” expand distribution opportunities, accelerate innovation, and position the new entity “for meaningful market share growth” across multiple retail channels globally.

Alen Mamrout, chief executive of American Exchange Group, said: “This acquisition represents a transformational moment for our organisation and for the watch industry. E. Gluck Corporation has built an incredible legacy rooted in innovation, design excellence, and strong retail partnerships.

“By combining that legacy with American Exchange Group’s scale, category expertise, and global distribution network, we are creating an unparalleled platform for growth. We are excited about the opportunities ahead, from expanding market share and accelerating sales growth to elevating design and innovation across all our brands. Together, we are positioned to drive retail dominance and deliver exceptional value to our partners worldwide.”

Steve Velasquez, chief strategy officer of American Exchange Group, added: “Strategically, this acquisition brings together two highly complementary organisations to create a category-defining leader.

“E. Gluck’s brand equity, product innovation, and heritage combined with AEG’s operational scale, sourcing capabilities, and multi-category retail relationships unlock significant synergies. This positions E. Gluck Holdings LLC to lead the evolution of the watch and wearable technology sector while delivering long-term growth for our retail partners and stakeholders.”