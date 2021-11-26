AMI Paris collaborates with IFM to launch entrepreneurship prize

Contemporary fashion brand AMI Paris has launched an entrepreneurship prize in collaboration with fashion school Institut Français de la Mode (IFM).

It is the first edition of the competition and the objective of the award is to encourage entrepreneurship within the industry through educational means. As well, it is the hope to create a collaborative space for industry professionals.

Students from any course offered by IFM can enter the competition by proposing and developing a professional project. After a pre-selection process, the chosen projects will be presented.

The winner of the competition will receive a one-year mentorship by each member of the jury, this will be announced at the start of 2022.

The jury includes the following industry professionals: Alexandre Mattiussi, AMI’s founder and creative director, Deborah Papiernik, Ubisoft’s senior vice president, Delphine Plisson, founder of Maison Plisson, Elisha Karmitz, managing director of the mk2 Group, singer Irma Pany, journalist Leila Slimani, author Max Sokolinski, Nicolas Santi-Weil, AMI’s CEO, Pierre-Alexandre M'Pelé, head of editorial content at GD France and Sarah Andelman, founder of Just an Idea.

Nicolas Santi-Weil said in a statement: “A large part of AMI’s success stems from an innovative association of great style and bold entrepreneurship. This approach perfectly finds its expression in the Prix De L’Entrepreneuriat AMI x IFM.

“Together, AMI and IFM are committed to involving young people, to encourage them to initiate the decision process, by raising awareness for the limitless opportunities they can generate as entrepreneurs. Initiating this project, giving free rein to the entrepreneurial spirit of the next generation of leaders, is a huge source of pride for me.”