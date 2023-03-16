Amiri taps former Burberry SVP as CEO

Californian luxury brand Amiri has named Adrian Ward-Rees its new chief executive officer, as it looks to increase global awareness and build up the company’s culture.

Set to start April 1, Ward-Rees joins the label from Burberry, where he served as senior vice president for the past three years.

On his appointment, he has been tasked with helping to strengthen and solidify the existing parts of the business, while identifying new opportunities and increasing global awareness.

It will also allow founder Mike Amiri to focus on his role as creative director, as he looks to continue developing the house’s accessories and womenswear lines, as well as new categories.

Speaking on the appointment, Amiri said in a release: “Adrian has strong and holistic expertise in all facets of the business. His thoughtful insight within the luxury sector combined with a modern approach made him the best candidate to drive the continued growth at Amiri.”

Amiri sets sights on retail and category expansion

Prior to Burberry, Ward-Rees held the position of managing director at Dior Homme and has also worked at the likes of Nike and Speedo, with his total 30-years of experience in the industry providing him with substantial knowledge of the fashion and luxury goods sector.

Ward-Rees expressed his excitement in joining Amiri, stating: “Mike has built an incredible brand with a real connection to youth culture and modern luxury.

“I look forward to growing the business further, building its retail presence and the categories in careful alignment with the Amiri universe.”

LA-based Amiri launched his namesake brand in 2014, and by 2019 luxury conglomerate OTB Group had snapped up a minority stake to aid Amiri’s expansion plans.

Since then, the label has popped up in retail locations around the world and most recently presented its autumn 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week.