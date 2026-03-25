Analysis: Financial health of independent designers threatened by Saks Global's restructuring

Last week, an unprecendented movement had begun in the fashion world. The leaders of the four main international industry organisations sent an open letter to Saks Global's CEO, Geoffroy van Raemdonck, urging him to guarantee payment of outstanding invoices to independent and emerging designers as part of the retailer's judicial restructuring.

The events concern both the financial health of a major luxury retail player and the economic viability of an essential part of fashion's creative ecosystem.

Joint appeal from the four major global organisations

In a joint letter, the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), the British Fashion Council (BFC), the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana (CNMI) and the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) have asked Saks Global to consider the impact of non-payment to designers for goods already delivered.

The signatories pointed out that independent designers do not have the financial reserves of large groups, reports WWD. They also noted that the refusal to pay for fulfilled orders is not only a financial setback but also a direct threat to their ability to continue operating.

“The continued strength of our industry depends on supporting the next generation of designers,” wrote the representatives of the four major institutions, highlighting the role of independent creativity in the sector's innovation, diversity and cultural appeal.

Context: Saks Global undergoing Chapter 11 restructuring

Saks Global, which includes the retailers Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman, filed for Chapter 11 protection in early 2026, facing a total debt estimated at several billion dollars. The retailer has since unlocked access to an additional 300 million dollars of its 1.75 billion dollars in committed capital. This followed the approval of its five-year plan by major bondholders. These funds are in addition to the 825 million dollars already available, providing the company with the necessary liquidity to stabilise its operations, improve inventory flow and resume shipments with nearly 600 partner brands, according to WWD and Reuters.

This injection is accompanied by an ambitious operational plan: the closure of 20 Saks Fifth Avenue stores; four Neiman Marcus stores; 57 Off 5th stores; and five Last Call centres, while refocusing operations on three priority distribution sites in the US. According to Geoffroy van Raemdonck, CEO of Saks Global, this plan will strengthen relationships with brand partners, ensure a smoother inventory flow and guarantee full-price sales and long-term profitability.

Risks for independent designers

This financial standoff highlights a structural reality of the industry's business model: emerging designers often operate on very tight margins and without significant cash reserves. According to several accounts from previous investigations, unpaid invoices from a major retailer, even for modest amounts, can quickly compromise a small house's ability to pay its suppliers or staff, or even to continue production.

In a 2025 article, for example, Los Angeles-based brands explained they had to take out bank loans to cover late payments from Saks. Some reported payment delays that far exceeded industry standards (90 days compared to a standard of 30).

Why this debate is fundamental for the industry

The message from the four major organisations is not just a demand for payment. It raises the question of the sustainability of the fashion business model, which relies on a complex ecosystem of major houses, distributors and young designers. In an industry where visibility, innovation and diverse talent drive growth, the ability of small brands to survive largely depends on stable commercial relationships with their retail partners.

This situation reveals the tensions between the financial restructuring of a central player and the need to preserve the industry's entire creative ecosystem, as many emerging houses lack the margins or reserves to absorb losses from unpaid invoices.

A strong but non-binding signal — what are the possible outcomes?

The letter is not legally binding, but it carries unusual symbolic weight. It reflects a union of influential powers in the sector (America, Europe, Italy, France) to protect a vulnerable part of the industry. If Saks were to ignore these calls, it could damage its reputation with designers and weaken long-term business relationships, just as the company is trying to reposition itself after its Chapter 11 filing.

For independent designers, the next steps will also depend on the legal treatment of pre-petition claims. In major restructurings, these claims are often treated as subordinated debt. This can mean only partial repayment or repayment spread over long periods.

Towards an arbitration between finance and creativity

The mobilisation of major fashion institutions in support of young designers illustrates a growing tension in the industry: how to reconcile the financial restructuring needs of a large distributor with the long-term viability of a network of independent designers who are essential to the sector's innovation?

As Saks Global strives to recover financially after a complicated bankruptcy filing and store closures, pressure is mounting for its recovery strategy to consider not only its major suppliers but also the small brands that shape the industry's creativity and future.