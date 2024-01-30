Anca Marola named global digital director at Sephora

Having worked within the LVMH Group for ten years, Anca Marola has now been appointed global digital director (CDO) of Sephora, the luxury group's chain of stores selling perfumes and cosmetic products.

It was in 2014 that Marola joined the LVMH Group as its CDO and, from 2015 to 2017, she was in charge of Moët Hennessy's development in the US. In 2016, she was appointed global head of data & business intelligence of the LVMH Group, then Group CDO in 2021, before her eventual appointment to worldwide CDO of Sephora. She will take up this position on 12 February 2024. According to information shared by WWD, Marola will report to Guillaume Motte, CEO of Sephora.

Marola holds a master's degree in marketing from HEC Paris, and has also completed an executive programme in artificial intelligence (AI) at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Since 2022, she has been a member of the board of directors of French Tech. In October 2023, she joined the Ministry of the Economy's France 2030 Digital Expert project.

Owned by the LVMH group since 1997, Sephora has more than 2,600 points of sale and around thirty e-commerce sites in 35 countries around the world. The brand employs nearly 40,000 people.