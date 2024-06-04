Andam Fashion Awards 2024 finalists announced

The 35th edition of the Andam competition, under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, DÉFI (Comité de Promotion et de Développement de la Mode) and private partners, has published the list of its finalists.

The six finalists for the Andam Grand Prize, worth 300,000 euros, and the Special Prize, worth 100,000 euros, are: 3.Paradis, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, Christopher Esber, Marie Adam-Leenaerdt, Meryll Rogge and Ruohan.

The three finalists for the Pierre Bergé prize, worth 100,000 euros, are: Boyarovskay, Pièces Uniques, Vaillant.

The three finalists for the fashion accessories prize, worth 100,000 euros, are: Hugo Kreit, Maeden, Sarahlevy.

The jury meeting, chaired by Anthony Vaccarello, artistic director of Saint Laurent, and the 2024 prize-giving ceremony will take place on Thursday 27 June 2024.

The jury will also have a celebrity line-up, including Béatrice Dalle, Virginie Despentes, Virginie Efira, Niels Schneider, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Gaspar Noé, Augustin Trapenard and Rosé. And on the fashion front, Emmanuelle Alt, Carla Bruni, Rossy De Palma, Anja Rubik and Alek Wek.