Andrea Guerra named CEO of LVMH hospitality excellence

LVMH has announced the appointment of Andrea Guerra as CEO of LVMH hospitality excellence and member of the executive committee effective March 16, 2020. The company said in a statement that following the acquisition of Belmond led by group CFO Jean Jacques Guiony, this newly created position encompasses Hotels Cheval Blanc, and the Belmond Hotels and Luxury Trains.

The company added that Olivier Lefebvre CEO of Hotels Cheval Blanc will continue to lead the hotel brand and Roeland Vos, Chairman and CEO of the Belmond since 2015, will also continue to lead the global network of Belmond hotels.

Guerra has been the CEO Luxottica Group for a decade. He was then strategic advisor to the Italian Government before being appointed as Executive Chairman of Eataly in October 2015, a food and beverage concept promoting Italian high-quality food culture globally.

Guerra started his career as marketing director with Marriott International in 1989. He then joined Merloni Elettrodomestici in diverse commercial, manufacturing and central services functions before becoming CEO in 2000. In 2004, he became CEO of the Luxottica Group.

