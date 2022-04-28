Ann Demeulemeester partners with Save the Children on t-shirt launch

Ann Demeulemeester has announced its support for the nonprofit, Save the Children, an organisation dedicated to serving at-risk children.

The Belgian fashion house will be raising money for the charity via its limited edition Peace Feather Circle t-shirt, with the entire of the garment’s proceeds going towards families and children in Ukraine that need immediate assistance.

Funds will help to provide the supply of water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support and cash assistance, the brand said in a press release.

The print of the t-shirt reinterprets the peace sign with a circle of feathers, an emblem synonymous with the brand that was designed by Demeulemeester’s husband and business partner, Patrick Robyn, in 1988.

The t-shirt can be bought exclusively online via the Ann Demeulemeester e-commerce website.

It joins a string of high-end fashion brands making a move to support the Ukrainian people following Russia’s invasion in the region, with the likes of LVMH, Burberry, and Balenciaga each showing their support for the country.