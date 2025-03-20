Ann Summers strikes partnership with Liwa to expand into Middle East

Lingerie label Ann Summers has established a new franchise agreement with Liwa Trading Enterprises as it sets about expanding into the Middle East. Through the strategic partnership, Ann Summers’ lingerie products will become available in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman, with Liwa to serve as the distributor.

In August 2024, Liwa and Ann Summers had initially set about trialling the brand in the Middle East, starting with two shop-in-shops at Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Mall. Achieving success, the duo then expanded to 10 further locations by February 2025.

Now, the first standalone Ann Summers store is anticipated to open by July 2025, where the brand will offer a collection of lingerie, nightwear, soft accessories and fragrances. Plans for additional store openings are also underway. The company will further its presence by launching an UAE iteration of Knickerbox, an Ann Summers-owned e-commerce platform which will feature products from both labels as well as third-party partners.

It builds on Ann Summers ongoing growth strategy aimed at expanding its retail and online presence across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, where the lingerie market was said to be valued at 1.7 billion dollars in 2024. With Liwa, Ann Summers hopes to strengthen its brand presence and capitalise on retail and e-commerce opportunities in the region.

In a release, Maria Hollins, Ann Summers’ CEO, stated: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Liwa, a significant milestone in our international growth plans. This collaboration opens up fantastic opportunities for us to bring our innovative and inclusive products to a broader audience, ensuring every woman feels celebrated and confident in their own skin."