Anthropologie partners with Kiss the Ground on collaborative programming

Lifestyle retailer Anthropologie has announced a new partnership with regenerative agriculture organisation Kiss the Ground as part of its ongoing project to align with conservation initiatives and non-profit partners.

This latest collaboration kicks off Earth Month for the brand, which will be working with the foundation to generate awareness and involvement towards its soil health movement.

Anthropologie said that it had already committed to an annual donation of 100,000 dollars to Kiss the Ground, while further providing customers with the option to also donate in stores throughout April.

With the donation, Anthropologie is cemented as one of Kiss the Ground’s 10K Acreage Partners, which will see its donation used to inspire the transition of 10,000 acres of land into regenerative agriculture.

Furthermore, the retailer will be working with employees and customers through training, events, volunteering and in-store workshops in partnership with garden brand Terrain.

In a release, Elizabeth Preis, global chief marketing officer of Anthropologie Group, said: "We are incredibly inspired by the work our friends at Kiss the Ground have been doing and are in awe of their ability to inspire millions of people across the country to participate in the regenerative movement.

"We're thrilled to kick off Earth Month by announcing this partnership, amplifying the essential work they are doing to protect our planet and combat climate change, and to motivate engagement across our community to do the same."