Antler reports fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth

British travel brand Antler has announced strong financial results for its fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, recording global gross sales of 52 million pounds (70.15 million dollars). The performance represents a 17 percent increase compared to the previous year and marks the fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth for the company. Since the 2023 fiscal year (FY23), the brand has nearly doubled its sales from 27.20 million pounds.

The upward trajectory was supported by robust performance across all primary sales channels. Global digital sales rose by 14 percent year-over-year (YoY), while wholesale revenue grew by 20 percent. This growth in wholesale was bolstered by the expansion of international retail partnerships.

Sustained momentum in global markets

While the UK remains the largest market for Antler with a 17 percent YoY increase in gross sales, the US has emerged as the fastest-growing region. Sales in the US increased by 83 percent during the period, driven by e-commerce performance and expanded wholesale agreements with retailers such as Nordstrom and Bloomingdale's. Since FY23, US sales have grown more than tenfold.

Australia continues to serve as the second-largest market for the brand, delivering 10 percent YoY growth. To further its international footprint, Antler signed new distribution agreements in South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia. These moves aim to capture demand for premium travel products across Asia and the Middle East.

Strategic evolution into House of Brands

The London-based company, which is owned by Australian-based group Strandbags, is currently transitioning into a multi-brand entity. Following the acquisition of US travel brand Paravel in August 2025 and the international expansion of Nere, the group is positioning itself as a 'House of Brands' within the global travel and lifestyle category.

Antler chief executive officer, Kirsty Glenne, who was appointed to lead the House of Brands in March 2026, noted that FY26 has been a “defining year”. Glenne stated: “Our fourth consecutive year of double-digital growth reflects the strength of our brand, product and global strategy. The acquisition of Paravel marks an exciting step as we begin to build a house of brands, broadening our reach within the travel lifestyle category, while remaining rooted in our design-led heritage”.

Future retail and revenue targets

The brand is set to open a flagship store on Regent Street in London later in April 2026. Additionally, management is currently scoping new retail opportunities in the US for later this year. These developments are part of a broader strategy that includes a new global headquarters and increased marketing investment.

Looking ahead to the 2027 fiscal year (FY27), the group aims to build on its current momentum. Antler has set a formal revenue target of 100 million pounds by the 2029 fiscal year (FY29) as it continues its evolution into a diversified travel and lifestyle business.