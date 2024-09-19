Anya Hindmarch posts sales and profit growth

A.S.H.S. Limited operating under the trading name Anya Hindmarch reported sales at 24.1 million pounds, up 18 percent for the full year.

Gross profit for the year under review increased by 20 percent to 14.5 million pounds, EBITDA reached 0.1 million pounds versus loss of 0.7 million pounds in the previous year, while operating loss contracted to 0.7 million pounds compared to 1.4 million pounds loss in 2023.

Founded in 1987 by Anya Hindmarch, the global luxury brand headquartered in London, is known for its range of luxury handbags and accessories.

The group's products are sold through its digital site, supported by social media channels, in addition to a core portfolio of Anya Hindmarch branded stores and concessions in the UK and Asia and a select network of wholesale, specialty stores and e-commerce customers present in key luxury markets around the world.

During the year, after having bought back the company in 2019, management achieved a turnaround despite all the challenges imposed by the pandemic by launching a project called 'The Village' in May 2021. It is a retail concept made up of six neighbouring stores, anchored by the Anya Café.

The Village includes The Village Hall, a shop that changes every six weeks into a new creative concept. In 2023 it housed several concepts including a Japanese stationery store - The Ice Cream Project, a wellness concept centred around sleep, and the return of Anya’s Grotto at Christmas where 2500 children booked to see Father Christmas. It also housed the launch of Anya Life.

Based on the success of the labelled shop at The Village, the brand also rolled out dedicated spaces within Selfridges and Harrods, Lane Crawford in Hong Kong and Isetan in Japan.

The Universal Bag project emphasising the brand’s commitment to sustainability is now rolled out to 15 partners in the UK and Asia. In November, the brand launched its first collaboration with Uniqlo which was distributed worldwide across 21 markets.