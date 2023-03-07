Aptar acquires Id Scent to strengthen fragrance sampling solutions

Aptar Beauty, an innovative dispensing solutions provider for beauty brands has acquired Id Scent, an expert in 100 percent paper-based fragrance sampling solutions that present multiple sustainability features.

In a statement, Aptar said that Id Scent will strengthen and expand its portfolio of fragrance sampling solutions, offering a plastic-free product that can be customisable to each beauty brand and is fully e-commerce capable.

The Id Scent acquisition will bring a “unique know-how in fragrance encapsulation in paper, together with the company’s proprietary manufacturing process and assets”. Id Scent was founded in 2004 by Michel Caffon in Lyon, France, and its in-scented paper technology offers a wide range of full paper sampling, combined with compelling expertise in olfactory long-lastingness.

Marc Prieur, president at Aptar Beauty, said: “Id Scent meets the growing global demand for fragrance sampling that cares for the planet. The combination of Aptar’s global scale and Id Scent’s unique capabilities will further enable collaboration on sustainability actions and objectives with our customers.

“Id Scent’s offerings are made of paper which helps promote recycling. This partnership reinforces Aptar’s commitment to supporting a more circular economy, where packaging materials can be easily recycled.”

Maxime Caffon and Julie Naso, co-executive directors at Id Scent, added: “We were convinced from the start that, even if a sample is by definition a one-time usage, we could make it more durable. We are proud to have succeeded in meeting our challenge, as a result of our family complementarity and close collaboration with our entire team.

“We are delighted to with the integration with Aptar because of the commercial and industrial power, coupled with our know-how, which will enable us to faster serve the global need for more sustainable sampling solutions.”