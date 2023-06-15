Arab Fashion Council launches new institute for aspiring designers

The Arab Fashion Council (AFC) has launched the Institute of Innovative Fashion (IIF) to empower entrepreneurial talent in the Fashion Industry to unlock their potential and excel in their career.

The new institute for aspiring designers will focus on “nurturing creativity and excellence,” explains the AFC in a statement, offering specialised courses with comprehensive knowledge and practical training led by industry experts.

The IFF’s flagship offering will be the Innovative Fashion and Leadership Certificate, designed to equip students, professionals, and entrepreneurs with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in the fashion world.

The course will provide an in-depth look at key strategies and insights required to excel in today’s fashion industry, focusing on practicality and “real-world readiness,” bridging the gap between academic learning, creative aspiration and the actual professional world to prepare students for their careers in fashion.

In addition, the programme also focuses on career planning and goal setting to help participants develop a clear vision for their professional trajectory, as well as teach a versatile skill set, including effective communication, problem-solving, decision-making, teamwork, leadership, adaptability, financial and legal knowledge, risk management, brand building and AI know-how.

The IFF’s inaugural course is now open for enrolment, costing 1,099 US dollars.