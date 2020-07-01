Arcadia to cut 500 head office roles

Arcadia is cutting around 500 jobs from its 2,500-strong head office workforce to help it mitigate the impact of Covid-19.

An Arcadia spokesperson said in a statement: “Due to the impact of Covid-19 on our business including the closure for over three months of all our stores and head offices, we have today informed staff of the need to restructure our head offices.

“This restructuring is essential to ensure that we operate as efficiently as possible during these very challenging times. Sadly, it is likely to result in a reduction of approximately 500 of our 2,500 head office workforce. We deeply regret the impact this will have on those individuals affected and will do everything we can to support them.”

The company, which owns brands Topman, Topshop, and Burton, furloughed the majority of its staff in recent months and cut the pay of its senior leadership team by between 25 percent - 50 percent to save costs.

It is the latest UK company to announce a spate of redundancies as businesses grapple with the impact lockdown has had on sales. On Tuesday, luxury department store Harrods announced it would be cutting up to 14 percent of its workforce of 4,800 employees.