Arc’teryx apologises for Tibetan firework stunt after backlash

Arc’teryx, an outdoor clothing brand partially owned by Chinese firm Anta Sorts, has issued an apology after receiving backlash over a promotional event that saw the eruption of multiple fireworks in the Himalayan region of Tibet.

The ‘Rising Dragon’ show involved the use of choreographed pyrotechnics and coloured smoke along the Tibetan plateau as part of a partnership with Chinese artist, Cai Guo-Qiang.

Organisers of the event claimed they used environmentally-friendly materials for the display, and that wildlife had been ushered away. It was further stated that the project had passed certain tests and aligned with pollution management standards similar to those in Europe.

Despite this, videos posted to social media of the activity sparked outrage online, with critics noting in particular its contradiction to Arc’teryx’s typically ‘eco-friendly’ brand image.

According to multiple news agencies, Chinese officials and the Shigatse government have launched an investigation into the campaign. Customers have also called for boycotts on the brand.

In response, Arc’teryx shared a statement on its Instagram page, where it said the display did not align with its values. “The event was in direct opposition to our commitment to outdoor spaces, who we are and who we want to be for our people and our community,” the brand said.

It added that it intended to directly address the situation with the local artist involved and its team in China. “The public’s criticism has alerted us that the evaluation of the expression of art needs to be more professional and we need to be more humble and respectful of nature,” the statement concluded.