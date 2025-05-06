Arda Biomaterials secures 5.25 million US dollars to commercialise technology

Arda Biomaterials, which transforms brewery and whisky waste into novel materials, such as leather-like materials, for fashion and retail use, has raised 5.25 million US dollars to commercialise its technology leveraging plant proteins.

The British-based chemistry technology company closed an oversubscribed 5.25 million US dollars (4.05 million pounds) round led by Germany’s Oyster Bay Venture Capital alongside financing from Clean Growth Fund, the lead investor from Arda’s 2023 pre-seed round. There was also financing from new investors, Kadmos Capital and Green Angel Ventures.

In a statement, Arda said the funding would allow the company to continue making “rapid advancements” in research and development on its first innovation, a leather-like material called New Grain, derived from the incredibly scalable waste barley proteins of beer breweries and whisky distilleries.

Arda Biomaterials’ first material innovation: a leather-like material called New Grain Credits: Arda

New Grain is described as “an extraordinary next-generation material” as it bypasses animal-derived materials and offers a leather-like appearance with the same luxurious feel and premium quality. In addition, the production process generates 97 percent fewer CO2 emissions compared to traditional leather and avoids the harmful tanning process, contributing to a cleaner environment and zero microplastics.

It hopes that the fresh funds can help the company commercialise New Grain within the fashion and automotive sectors. To date, Arda has launched a snakeskin-style bag with British accessories brand Been London and converted Heineken-owned Beavertown Brewery spent grain into cardholders with the iconic Beavertown skull-and-bones branding.

Arda showpiece cardholder for Beavertown Brewery, owned by Heineken, in North London Credits: Arda

Arda raises more capital to drive the commercialisation of its leather-like material, New Grain

In 2025 and 2026, Arda said it will focus on “bigger launches” as its production capabilities grow, supported by a new 5,000 square foot facility on the ‘Bermondsey Beer Mile’ just south of London Bridge and Tower Bridge. The company is also planning to be available to consumers in a limited capacity as early as later this year.

Brett Cotton, chief executive and co-founder of Arda, said: “We believe breweries and distilleries can do much more than just provide a feedstock. We use the same equipment, they have internal science and engineering expertise, and they already have brand partnerships within fashion, automotive, and sports - meaning scale that is found around the world, operational support, and commercial connections that you simply won’t find with other feedstock providers.

“Working with brewers and distillers is really a super power to help us achieve the right pricing and tremendous scales necessary to make a significant impact across industries. Maybe someday we will even create global merchandise for brewers and distillers themselves.”

Arda Biomaterials’ New Grain material is animal, plastic, and rubber-free. Credits: Arda Biomaterials

Philip Stark, principal at Oyster Bay, added: “We are pleased to back Arda on their mission to transform brewer’s spent grain into next-generation materials. Brett and TJ bring a rare combination of technical excellence and mission-driven ambition, and we are confident they can build a category-defining champion.

“Starting with leather alternatives, Arda is more than a materials company - it’s a reflection of Brett and TJ’s commitment to building a circular, sustainable, and scalable future. At Oyster Bay, we are excited to support them on their journey.”

The news of Arda’s fundraising comes off the back of the company being accepted into the sixth cohort of the 100+ Accelerator, a corporate accelerator programme with AB InBev, Danone, Unilever, Coca-Cola, and Colgate-Palmolive, where Arda will be running a pilot with the world’s largest brewer, AB InBev.