Are German fashion businesses prepared for the impending supply chain law?

On 1st January 2023, the German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act (GSCA) will come into force, requiring companies with more than 3,000 employees from next year and with more than 1,000 the year after to follow clear and enforceable due diligence requirements from raw material to finished product.

These aim to ensure the protection of human rights and respect for the environment in global supply chains, and to create legal certainty for companies and those affected. So far, so good. But are German companies prepared for this? The world looks on as Germany as one of the first countries to tackle supply chain protection legally gets into gear.

London-based K3 Business Technology Group, which offers ERP solutions for the fashion industry, wanted to find out more and commissioned market research company Sapio Research to conduct an online survey among 100 decision-makers in the German fashion, lifestyle, textile and retail industries in March and April 2022.

The decision-makers surveyed work in IT, operations/logistics/supply chain and finance and are responsible for supply chains in the aforementioned industries in Germany. They hold C-level and management positions or are department heads in companies with 1,000 to 4,999 employees (43 percent) and 5,000 to more than 10,000 employees (57 percent). Four out of five of the companies surveyed source products from countries with less stringent standards than in the EU (82 percent) and therefore require systems and procedures to ensure compliance with the GSCA.

Findings

The study revealed five central findings: