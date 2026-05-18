Arena's 'Planet Water' ambition: conquering lifestyle through performance

With a turnover of 193 million euros in 2025 and solid growth of 8 percent, Italian swimwear brand Arena is no longer content with just dominating competition pools. Under the leadership of its CEO Peter Graschi, the heritage brand is making a strategic pivot towards 'wellbeing' and a swimwear extension. This is an analysis of a roadmap that places France at the centre of its 2027 ambitions.

Founded in Landersheim, Alsace, in 1973, Arena maintains an organic link with France, which it treats as its domestic market. “We have a special connection with France; this is where Arena was born. That is why we see this country as our home market,” confides Graschi. This historical proximity now translates into financial stability, which the group intends to capitalise on to accelerate its progress.

From 'Water Instinct' to 'Planet Water': a paradigm shift

The most tangible sign of this transformation is the change in the brand's manifesto. After 20 years under the banner of 'Water Instinct', Arena is now adopting 'Planet Water'. This is not just a semantic adjustment, but a desire to broaden its audience. Where the previous tagline was aimed at pool purists and pure performance, 'Planet Water' aims to include everyone who interacts with water. “We want to appeal to everyone who wants to be active in and around water,” explains the CEO. This more inclusive vision allows the brand to move beyond the swimming lane to invest in the more democratic open water and aqua fitness sectors.

France: a sustainable growth engine

The Group makes no secret of its ambitions for the coming years, driven by the region's momentum. Today, France accounts for 16 percent of global turnover and is expected to remain the spearhead of the strategy towards 2027. Arena plans for annual growth of 7 percent there, relying on a subtle balance: maintaining its supremacy in the 'racing' segment and a strong offensive in beachwear. This technical legitimacy remains its best defence. During the recent World Championships in Singapore (2025), 20 of the 21 open water medallists wore Arena competition suits.

Arena, spring/summer 2026 collection Credits: Arena

Innovation as a barrier to entry

Faced with the inherent pressure for profitability from investors, Graschi is categorical: innovation is non-negotiable. “Our reason for being is innovation. If we stop being innovative, we become replaceable,” he states. In this technological race, however, Arena is banking on collective intelligence: “R&D does not rest solely on our shoulders. We share these efforts with long-term partners and exclusive specialists. It is a permanent collaboration.”

This strategy focuses on five pillars: compression; durability; buoyancy; hydrodynamics; and now, comfort. This advancement is above all a saving of time and energy for athletes. A top-level swimmer once took 30 minutes to put on her suit, whereas new models reduce this time to 5 minutes. “This allows the athlete to be less exhausted during preparation and to focus exclusively on the competition,” the CEO points out.

Sustainability: the 'textile-to-textile' challenge

Alongside performance, Arena must meet the industry's ecological imperatives. The group is investing heavily to transform its high-volume products into models of sustainability. This is realised through the Powerskin St Next suit—made from Econyl, a 100 percent regenerated nylon yarn—and the use of Lycra EcoMade fibre (70 percent bio-based from corn) for the training swimsuits in the arena Vita Life collection. “Consumption is highest in training. This is where we are investing as a priority to push these sustainable solutions,” explains Graschi.

Beyond the pool: the 'Waterfront' venture

While the brand is now venturing beyond the lane lines, Graschi rejects the overused 'lifestyle' label. He prefers to speak of a 'swimwear extension': hybrid products capable of accompanying the user from the beach to the pool. The brand intends to capitalise on the aesthetics of movement to make its products desirable in the city, similar to the parkas worn by athletes between the changing room and the starting block.

This strategy will be implemented through the European Swimming Championships in Paris next August. Following the success of the Olympic Games, the CEO is counting on a prolonged 'halo effect': “Paris is an inspiring city for anyone who wants to swim more. This event is an essential showcase for credibility and brand image.”

Field strategy: the club offensive

Despite the evolution of its positioning, Arena remains true to its model. Wholesale (45 percent of sales) remains the majority, supplemented by retail (35 percent) and e-commerce (20 percent). In France, the group is strengthening its local network by focusing on the 'grassroots' level. “We are increasingly focusing on working directly with clubs. Our goal is to sign more partnerships to support the development of the sport at the grassroots level and to grow locally,” specifies Graschi. This presence among licensed members and coaches is the foundation on which Arena is building its future legitimacy, far beyond advertising campaigns.

Epilogue: swimming, a sport for life

Ultimately, the 'Planet Water' manifesto touches on a public health mission. Graschi readily cites his father's example: “He is 85 years old; a former passionate cyclist, he took up swimming at 75. Today, he swims his lengths every day. It is fantastic for his quality of life.” For Arena, the ultimate goal is this: to inspire an active lifestyle, from the local swimming pool to the open sea.