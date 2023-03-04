Arezzo acquires Italian footwear label Paris Texas

Arezzo, the Brazilian footwear conglomerate, has taken a majority stake in buzzy shoe label Paris Texas.

Arezzo & Co. invested 25 million euros to acquire 65 percent of the Italian label founded in 2015, according to Footwear News. Sales by the young company are thought to be around 15 million euros in 2022.

Paris Texas was launched Annamaria Brivio with backing by Massimo Baltimora, of Baltimora Studio, both of whom will stay on as executive officers of the brand until at least the end of the fiscal year of 2027.

This is Arezzo’s first international acquisition, which has seen the company achieve record growth last year. In Q3 2022 Arezzo said it sold 5.8 million pairs of shoes and 826,000 handbags. Overall sales increased 47 percent to 1.4 billion reals, approximately 252 million euros.

The brand describes itself as Parisian elegance meets the Western wild spirit in a unique creation called Paris Texas.