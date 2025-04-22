Argand Partners acquires dance brand Capezio

New York-based middle-market private equity firm Argand Partners has acquired Ballet Makers Inc., the parent company of the dance brand Capezio, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1887, Capezio is an internationally recognised brand in the dancewear sector, designing and manufacturing premium and highly technical footwear, apparel, and accessories that support dancers and athletes of all ages to practice, compete and perform, including ballet, ballroom, and tap.

Headquartered in Totowa, New Jersey, the company has been owned by the Terlizzi and Giacoio family for nearly 140 years.

In a statement, Argand said under its ownership, several key family members, including the chief executive Michael Terlizzi, will retain an ownership stake and will remain with the company.

Argand added that it has plans to accelerate Capezio's next phase of growth while honouring the company's brand heritage by developing innovative product lines, establishing collaborations and licensing arrangements with strategic partners, and engaging with the global dance community.

“We believe this strategy will not only maintain the long-standing family legacy and Company culture but will also modernise the company in order to achieve long-term growth,” added Argand.

Michael Terlizzi, CEO and a fourth-generation family member/owner of Capezio, said: "Argand and its advisors have built a strong relationship with our management team over several months and we are delighted to formalise their partnership to build off of over 140 years of commitment to the dance community.

“The Argand team brings a complimentary skillset to our business and our team is excited to be part of the Argand portfolio."

Joyce Schnoedl, partner for Argand, added: "We are delighted to invest in this iconic brand that has, since its inception, helped to instil a love of dance and appreciation of the art among dancers across the world.

“As a dancer myself and consumer of the Capezio brand for several decades, I have a deep personal connection and commitment to the company. We look forward to supporting Capezio's next phase of growth."