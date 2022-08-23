Ariana Grande expands further into beauty with new body care line

Singer-turned-entrepreneur Ariana Grande has taken another step into the beauty world with the launch of her new ‘God is a Woman’ body care line, set to drop exclusively through Ulta Beauty.

Starting August 23, the clean fragrance line will debut via Ulta’s website and US stores and will include a body scrub soufflé, body oil, hand and body cream and travel spray.

It comes as Grande continues to expand her presence in the beauty and fragrance industry, with the new self-care line building on her already popular Rem beauty brand, which is focused on makeup.

She joins a growing line of celebrities releasing their own brand of beauty products, with the likes of Hailey Beiber and Kim Kardashian being the most recent to take part in the hype.

Additionally, the drop fits in with Ulta Beauty’s Conscious Beauty Programme, promoting products that are made with clean ingredients, are cruelty free and vegan.

In a release, Ulta’s vice president merchandising, Penny Coy, said the retailer’s shoppers have loved Grande’s fragrances over the years.

She added: “As the proud retail partner, we’re delighted to exclusively offer this extension to an already beloved brand that will provide guests even more possibilities to discover self-care essentials that smell great and feel even better.”