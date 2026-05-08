Aritzia's retail expansion drives record financial performance in Q4 and full year

Canadian fashion house Aritzia has reported that its real estate expansion strategy served as a primary catalyst for its record-breaking financial performance in the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 1, 2026. The company reached net revenue of 1.19 billion Canadian dollars (0.87 billion dollars) in the final quarter, up 36.2 percent, driven by a significant increase in retail square footage and high-performing new boutiques.

The group reported that comparable sales grew 27.7 percent, bolstered by a 37.8 percent revenue surge in the US, which now accounts for 63.7 percent of total net revenue. In Canada, net revenue increased 24.3 percent to 431.2 million Canadian dollars. Over the past 12 months, the Vancouver-based company grew its retail square footage in the mid-teens, opening 14 new boutiques and repositioning four existing locations. In the fourth quarter (Q4) alone, Aritzia launched five new boutiques in the US and completed one repositioning in Quebec.

Real estate yields rapid returns

The company’s investment in brick and mortar locations has demonstrated efficiency in capital recovery. In fiscal 2026, new boutiques opened in the US were tracking to achieve a payback period of less than one year. This performance surpasses the internal target of 12 to 18 months previously set by the group. During the fourth quarter, retail net revenue rose 35 percent to 698.2 million Canadian dollars, while digital net revenue increased 29.2 percent to 488.3 million Canadian dollars.

For the full year 2026, net revenue increased 35.2 percent to 3.70 billion Canadian dollars. Net income reached 381.8 million Canadian dollars, an 83.8 percent increase and adjusted EBITDA rose 59 percent to 646.2 million Canadian dollars.

“Our real estate strategy continues to yield exceptional results,” stated Jennifer Wong, chief executive officer. “Our boutiques enhance brand recognition, drive new client acquisition, and support digital growth, particularly in new markets.”

The synergy between physical and digital channels remains evident. Digital net revenue increased 29 percent during the quarter, following a 48 percent growth rate in the same period last year. Management maintains that physical boutiques act as a driver for the company’s digital presence, reinforcing its omnichannel approach.

Focus on United States market

Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, Aritzia has confirmed a robust pipeline of 12 to 13 new boutiques and four to five repositions. The expansion remains heavily weighted toward the US, with only one new boutique planned for Canada, located in Vancouver.

The company will enter four new markets this year, including Birmingham, Fort Worth, New Orleans and St. Louis. Additional openings are scheduled across the US in locations such as Atlanta, Dallas, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Carlsbad, and various sites in Florida and Texas.

Strategic growth levers and outlook

Aritzia has achieved its Fiscal 2027 revenue target of 3.5 to 3.8 billion Canadian dollars one year early, finishing fiscal 2026 with 3.70 billion dollars in net revenue. Wong identified geographic expansion as the most consistent and predictable driver of this growth. Aritzia expects continued momentum into the first quarter of fiscal 2027, following a positive response to its spring/summer 2026 (SS26) assortment. For the upcoming fiscal year, the company projects net revenue between 4.4 billion Canadian dollars and 4.6 billion Canadian dollars, representing anticipated growth of 19 percent to 24 percent.

The company continues to advance its three strategic growth levers: geographic expansion, digital growth and increased brand awareness. To support this trajectory, Aritzia is investing in infrastructure, including the construction of a new distribution centre in British Columbia.

“Our proven real estate expansion strategy continues to be our most consistent, predictable driver of growth,” Wong concluded. The company plans to unveil its next long term strategic roadmap in the autumn.