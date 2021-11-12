Arket launches online store in Korea

Nordic lifestyle brand Arket has expanded its presence in Korea with the launch of an online store.

The site will stock Arket’s full assortment for men, women and children, designed to function as a modern-day market. Further categories include the label’s sportswear, yoga wear and travel ranges.

“We are really happy to open our third store in Korea in the span of less than a year,” said Arket’s managing director, Pernilla Wohlfahrt, in a release. “We have had a fantastic response to our collections and with our new digital shopping destination, we look forward to meeting customers from all over Korea.”

The online store launch follows the opening of two flagships in Korea from the Swedish brand during the course of 2021. It also recently opened a store in Beijing, China, as part of its ongoing expansion in Asia.