Armani brings its residential business to Marbella with Rafa Nadal and Matutes

The Armani Group announced on Monday the launch of Armani Residences Marbella, its first residential project in Spain. The venture is a partnership with Sierra Blanca Estates and Palya Invest, the firm led by athlete Rafael Nadal and Abel Matutes, a Spanish entrepreneur and former politician with long-standing ties to the tourism and hotel sectors in Ibiza and the Costa del Sol.

The complex will be built on Marbella's Golden Mile, one of the last available private plots on the strip connecting the city centre with Puerto Banús. Construction will begin in June 2026, with completion scheduled for 2028. With only 33 residences spread over 50,000 square metres, the project targets the international ultra-luxury segment as branded residences continue to expand in high-end tourist destinations.

Armani's entry into Marbella reflects how luxury houses continue to use the real estate sector to extend their brand universe beyond fashion and hospitality. While firms like Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi and Bulgari have strengthened their residential presence in Dubai, Miami and Riyadh, Armani is now betting on the Costa del Sol. This market has benefited in recent years from the arrival of international buyers attracted by tax advantages, security and the Mediterranean climate.

The project also consolidates Marbella's role as a European enclave for branded residential luxury. Sierra Blanca Estates, a developer with over four decades of activity in the region, has made this model a central part of its strategy. This comes as branded residences have become one of the most profitable categories in premium real estate. The marketing will be carried out in phases, and the first phase will include only 12 units. This is a formula designed to maintain exclusivity and control demand.

In terms of design, Armani Residences Marbella will follow the sober and minimalist aesthetic of Armani Casa. The interiors will focus on natural materials, neutral tones and a strong integration with the landscape. The complex will include a spa, gym, private club and a permanent concierge service. These elements respond to a growing demand for developments focused on well-being and privacy rather than visible ostentation.

Rafael Nadal had already collaborated with Armani on campaigns for Emporio Armani Underwear and Armani Jeans more than a decade ago. He now returns as an investment partner in a deal that combines real estate capital, branding and lifestyle. For Armani, the move reinforces a diversification strategy that has for years been translating the language of fashion into the domestic space and residential experience.