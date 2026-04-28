Armedangels launches direct-to-consumer model in the US

Armedangels is advancing its international expansion by entering the US market. The Cologne-based fashion brand will launch there at the end of April with a direct-to-consumer model, the company announced on Monday. Distribution will initially be handled through its own online shop, with additional sales channels planned for the future. This market entry is part of the sustainability-focused label's long-term growth strategy.

“The US is one of the most important and demanding apparel markets in the world,” said Martin Höfeler, founder and CEO of Armedangels. “There is a growing demand for better products, but also increasing confusion around sustainability promises. Our approach is transparent and simple: we provide clear, verifiable information so that customers can decide for themselves.”

The US market launch centres on the development of innovative materials designed to reduce dependence on new and fossil-based raw materials, while ensuring performance and durability. In this context, the company is introducing its “DetoxDenim” line. This collection aims to reduce the use of certain chemicals and, according to the company, utilises alternative processes such as ozone and laser technology, as well as softeners certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS).

For the spring/summer 2026 season, the company is also announcing its entry into the functional outerwear sector. A windbreaker has been created in collaboration with fibre manufacturer Lenzing AG and, according to the manufacturer, is made from Tencel-Lyocell.

Founded in 2007, the company has nearly two decades of experience in the sustainable fashion segment. According to the company, its business model is based on certified materials; verified supply chains; and a focus on product longevity. Its latest Impact Report states that around 99 percent of its material mix consists of organically grown, recycled or so-called next-generation fibres.