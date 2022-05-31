ArtsThread and Gucci announce judges for global design graduate show 2022

Media company ArtsThread and Italian luxury fashion house Gucci have announced the judges for the third year of its global design graduate show 2022.

ArtsThread’s collaboration with Gucci offers students the chance to succeed in gaining employing or to launch their own fashion brand.

The show is designed to celebrate all art and design students, undergraduate and postgraduate, graduating in 2022. It is also an opportunity for students to have their work judged by industry leaders.

The selected judges have been chosen due to their credentials in the fashion industry and they are divided into the following categories: Digital, Visual Communication and Film; Fashion, Accessories and Textiles; Fine Art, Photography and Craft and Product, Architecture and Interiors.

Deadline for students to to upload their end-of-year projects onto the Artsthread platform is August 31 and the winners will be announced in October 2022.

View the judges below:

Digital, Visual Communication and Film

Aurélia Durand / Ben Lavender Sky / Barry Fantoni / Chris Marsh Splendid Unlimited / Christine Tröstrum Berlin International Film Festival / Cosimo Surace Stranger & Stranger / Dave Gibson Draught Design / Dina Amin Tinker Studio / Francis Wong WARC / Ged Equi Caffeine Partnership / Gion-Men Kruegel-Hanna HEAD / Glen Tarr gt&i / Haejin Park The Information / John Ellison Avery Dennison / Lars Denicke Pictoplasma / Lianne Llewellyn The International Emerging Film Talent Association / Luc Goidadin Smythson / Luke Green & Fraser McNiven Studio Goblin / Marcus Werner Willow Glen Films / Maxim Young Gorilla Editors / Nathan Jurevicius / Nebojša Jovanović Sarajevo Film Festival / Nicholas Yearwood MangoTree / Nick Parsons Apple / Ninette Murk Beauty Without Irony / Nizzar Ben Chekroune Nception NFT / Priscilla Ober Mary Kay / Robert Charnley / Rocco Leo Gaglioti FNL Network / Sandra Borszcz The Big Draw / Sasha Vidakovic SV Design / Will Bernard Bath & Body Works / Yiying Lu

Fashion, Accessories and Textiles

Alan Scott / Andrew Thompson Fable Footworks / Angela Fusco Balmain / Anna La Germaine Fashion Politique / Beth Esponnette Unspun / Branko Popovic FASHIONCLASH / David Clementoni Italian Artisan / Debbie McKeegan TEXINTEL / Desolina Suter Première Vision / Dylan Jones / Ebru Ercon Athleta / Edwina Kulego Informa Markets / Emma Lundgren Amazon / Gayle Smith / Hannah Lane Redress / Helen Palmer WGSN / Jacqueline Shaw Africa Fashion Guide / Jane Kellock USP / Jennie Rosen Swedish Fashion Council / Jens Laugesen / Jonathan Cheung / Julia Browne Melbourne Fashion Hub / Julian Vogel ModusBPCM / Kat Holmes Whet Creative / Katie Greenyer Pentland Group / Kingsley Gbadegesin K.NGSLEY / Kristina Szasz Hugo Boss / Lee Holman Tommy Hilfiger / Leslie Holden & Sean Chiles, The Digital Fashion Group / Lilith Hovhannissian Mugler / Lionel Vermeil Kering / Mark Warburton Purdey / Matteo Bellentani Clarks Originals / Mizue Koda Everlane / Natalia Koter IBEFF / Neil Elliott Patternbank / Nikita Jayasuriya Mills Fabrica / Olya Kuryshchuk 1 Granary / Paul Glynn Nordstrom / Paul Vogel / Phil Dickinson LuluLemon / Rebekka Bay Marimekko / Sara Maino Vogue Italia / Satish Tailor Vollebak / Shane Cullen Gap inc / Sonia Martin BREW Creative / Steven Burns Levi’s / Stuart McArthur Nike / Susanne Tide-Frater / Tamsin Blanchard Fashion Open Studio / Tricia Carey Lenzing / Zaid Affas

Fine Art, Photography and Craft

Chantelle Purcell Artist Hive Studios / Cherie Federico Aesthetica / Chris Cheung XCEPT / Chris Soal / Dan Goode Making Goode / David Hershkovits Paper Magazine / David Sandu Assamblage & Romanian Jewelry Week / Dima Abdul Kader & Nikki Meftah Emergeast / Emily Hlaváč Green / Fleur van Muiswinkel Breda Foto / Freya Murray Google Arts and Culture Lab / Gaynor Andrews The Goldsmiths’ Centre / Iona Rowland / Iris Qu / Iza Rutkowska Forms and Shapes Foundation & Zoochitecture Studio / JB Jones & Bella Neyman NYC Jewelry Week / Karen Olson American Craft Council / Keith Brymer Jones MAKE International / Lieta Marziali / Lise Kristin Kvenseth Nordic Light Festival of Photography / Marina Elenskaya & Sarah Mesritz Current Obsession Magazine / Mark Westall FAD Magazine / Peter Manning Prefab77 / Piyush Suri Handmade in Britain / Rosemary Steen Design & Crafts Council Ireland / Sam Barzilay Photoville / Tara Smith Scotiabank Contact Photography Festival

Product, Architecture and Interiors

Adrian Jankowiak Nairobi Design Week / Alberto Perazza Magis / Chris Livaudais IDSA / Clodagh / David Morris Design Exchange / Elissa Black NYCxDESIGN / Ewa Dominiak Trilvee / Federica Bertolini Azimut Benetti Group / Gabrielle Kennedy DAMNº Magazine / Gary Wheeler ASID / Howard Lichter / Irena Lehkoživová & Barbora Špičáková VI PER Gallery / Ilene Shaw Design Pavilion / Ilona Gurjanova Estonian Association of Designers / Ingrid van der Wacht Dutch Design Foundation / Jenny Russell RIBA Royal Institute of British Architects / Jose Cabaco adidas / Jose dos Santos Signify / Luca Putteman United Nations IOM / Maha Kutay & Woody Yao Zaha Hadid Design / Maja Lalic Mikser Association / Mazbahul Islam Safewheel / Milan Dinevski BIO27 Production Platform / Jamie Drake Drake/Anderson / Nick Chubb IDC / Oli Stratford Disegno / Phillip Hollander Houtlander / Richard Elder Herman Miller / Sebastian Conran Conran & Partners / Stig Hansen Democratic Eyewear / Stuart Constantine Core77 / TF Chan Wallpaper* / Thabisa Mjo Mash. T Design Studio / Tim Marlow OBE Design Museum / Tom Meades Gomi Design