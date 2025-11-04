Arvind Fashions shares surge following robust Q2 results

Arvind Fashions Limited (AFL), India's leading player in the casual and denim segment, has announced a strong financial performance for the second quarter ended September 30, 2025. Following the strong second quarter financial results announcement, Arvind Fashions shares saw heavy investor demand on November 3. The trading session concluded with the stock closing 10.59 percent higher reaching a price of 556.10 rupees.

The company reported an 11 percent growth in revenues to 1,418 crores, a trend primarily led by its direct channels, which saw an 8.3 percent like-to-like (LTL) growth and over 50 percent growth in the online B2C segment.

This strategic focus also contributed to a significant 210 basis points expansion in gross margins to 52.5 percent, aided by a richer channel mix and reduced consumer discounting. Profitability saw a sharp rise, with EBITDA growing 18.2 percent to 200 crores and profit after tax (PAT) increasing to 38 crores.

Commenting on the results, MD & CEO Amisha Jain highlighted the sustained growth trajectory and expressed optimism that recent GST reforms would further boost consumer spending. She affirmed the company's commitment to investing in its marquee brands—including U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, and Calvin Klein—while continuing to strengthen consumer connections, accelerate retail expansion, and drive premiumisation to create long-term shareholder value.