Asda to trial doorstep returns for fashion products

Supermarket giant Asda has announced it will be trialling a new return option for fashion items that will allow customers to hand any unwanted products to a delivery driver when accepting an Asda grocery order at home.

The trial will span 48 locations and enables customers to return products from over 100 retailers, including Asos, Missguided and Boohoo, as well as Asda’s own-brand, George.

Utilising Asda’s Toyou parcel network, the new feature hopes to give shoppers more flexibility when returning items bought online and provide users with an added value to their Asda purchase.

Additionally, the feature will allow customers to track their package back to its original retailer.

“We know that customers increasingly want to be able to access more services more conveniently to better fit in with their lifestyle,” said Simon Gregg, senior vice president of e-commerce, in a release.

Gregg continued: “By partnering with Toyou to efficiently use space available within our home shopping vans, we’re able to offer online grocery customers an additional service that makes it simple to return items purchased via George.com and hundreds of the nation’s favourite retailers.”