Asics acquires race registration platform Njuko

Asics Corporation has announced the acquisition of Njuko SAS, a race registration platform for European running events that will allow the sportswear giant to offer race registration services worldwide.

The platform enables endurance-based events to capture and manage athlete registration data, with its capabilities across North America, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and now Europe, which Asics said was an important market.

In a release, the brand’s chief digital and information officer, Mitsuyuki Tominaga, said: “We recognise a real opportunity in the market to improve how races interact with runners, and in turn, how Asics interacts with runners.

“Running events provide unique experiences to individuals seeking a diverse set of running goals, and Asics is committed to being there for runners every step of the way.”

Asics will work with Njuko and Race Roster to provide solutions to challenges faced by race organisers, while also offering runners access to training plans through Asics’ Runkeeper app, sponsored events and a loyalty programme.

The platform’s founder and CEO, Pierre Duvelleroy, said through the acquisition Njuko would stay true to its values while also allowing it to offer an additional layer of services to events.

Duvelleroy continued: “What Asics is building for the long run will be instrumental in helping events transition into a more digital approach.

“We are excited that a brand so deeply ingrained in the running community shares our vision, and we look forward to introducing our expanded offering to the racing industry.”