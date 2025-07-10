Asics Corporation to open dedicated production base for Onitsuka Tiger

Japanese sportswear group Asics Corporation has confirmed that its domestic shoe manufacturing facility in Japan, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sanin Asics Industry Corporation, will be renamed the Onitsuka Innovative Factory Corporation, from January 1, 2026.

Asics stated in a press release that the facility would be transformed into a “global hub for fashion-forward craftsmanship and design” and would become a dedicated production base for Onitsuka Tiger, the fashion brand within the Asics Corporation portfolio.

The move aims to establish a vertically integrated production system that includes planning and development capabilities, while also strengthening collaboration with the Asics Institute of Sport Science (ISS) and the Onitsuka Tiger Design Center in Milan.

The factory will undergo a significant interior and exterior renovation. It will focus on the expansion of high-value product lines for Onitsuka Tiger, including the premium Nippon Made series and the formal/business-orientated The Onitsuka series.

The sportswear group also announced plans to create an Onitsuka Tiger Gallery, which will showcase the brand’s history, iconic archive shoes, and notable collaborations, as well as the establishment of a global talent hub, including hosting the Onitsuka Tiger Global Product Conference.