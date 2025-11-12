Asics records strong net sales and profit growth, raises outlook

Asics Corporation reported strong consolidated results for the first nine months of the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025. Net sales surpassed the 600 billion Japanese yen mark for the first time, increasing 19 percent year-on-year to reach 625 billion yen (4.04 billion dollars).

This growth translated into significant profitability improvements, with operating profit increasing by 39.4 percent to 127.6 billion yen, resulting in an operating margin of 20.4 percent, an improvement of 3 percentage points. Ordinary profit also jumped 41 percent to 124.5 billion yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by 32.9 percent to 86.3 billion yen. The company's gross margin improved by 1.1 percentage points to 56.5 percent.

The strong performance was broad-based, with all product categories recording higher net sales. The primary growth engines were the lifestyle and fashion segments, with SportStyle and Onitsuka Tiger achieving outstanding year-on-year growth rates of almost 50 percent in net sales, alongside strong growth in category profit and margin for both. Performance Running, which remains a core segment, also maintained momentum with a 10.1 percent increase in net sales to 284.3 billion yen. Apparel and Equipment and Core Performance Sports also saw healthy sales increases of 10.7 percent and 7.3 percent, respectively, with Apparel and Equipment's category profit impressively growing by 51.4 percent.

Geographically, all regions contributed to the increased sales. Asics Japan experienced robust growth, with net sales increasing 22.5 percent to 152.1 billion yen, partly fueled by strong inbound tourism demand, while Europe saw the largest sales volume, increasing 25 percent to 178.9 billion yen due to strong performance across all categories. Regions with high growth potential, such as Southeast and South Asia, saw net sales rise by 33.3 percent. The North America region, while seeing strategic reductions in e-commerce sales, reported a 7.9 percent rise in net sales and an improvement in operating margin by 3.5 percentage points to 14.2 percent.

Based on this strong accumulated performance, the company has revised its consolidated business results forecast for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, projecting net sales of 800 billion yen (a 17.9 percent increase), and an operating profit of 140 billion yen (a 39.8 percent increase).