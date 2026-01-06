Asos adds Noughts & Kisses to brand portfolio

E-commerce giant Asos has reportedly acquired Noughts & Kisses and is preparing to launch the fashion brand on its site later in 2026.

The news was confirmed to Drapers by Noughts & Kisses founder Jemma Bramley, who said the retailer’s customer “aligns closely” with Asos’ own.

“Asos is the perfect next step for us because it expands our reach while still preserving the independent, boutique feel we are known for,” Bramley added.

FashionUnited has contacted Asos with a request to comment.

Noughts & Kisses is due to launch via Asos at the end of the first quarter of the year, at which time it will debut with a 30-piece collection for spring.

The line intends to “represent the full Noughts & Kisses aesthetic” through a selection of tailoring, occasionwear and premium basics.