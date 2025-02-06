Asos becomes exclusive European wholesale partner to Princess Polly

British e-commerce platform Asos has become the exclusive European wholesale partner to Australian fast fashion brand Princess Party.

The partnership will see 77 of the label’s clothing options launch via Asos, including its evening dresses, casual wear and outerwear lines, as well as some of the brand’s hallmark products.

In a release, Asos brands director, Shazmeem Malik, said the company was “excited” to take on this role for Princess Polly. Malik added: “Whether [customers are] looking for a statement piece or additions to their everyday wardrobe, they’ll find something they love with our curated assortment.”

Chief merchandising officer at Princess Polly, Courtney Dres, said in her own statement: “We’re delighted that Princess Polly is now available to Asos customers across Europe. This partnership allows us to meet new audiences and continue our mission to provide on-trend fashion across the world.”

Princess Polly was founded in 2010, putting forth a proposition based largely on trends and influencer marketing. The brand later launched in the US in 2019, where it is rolling out a series of physical stores to cater to growing demand.