Asos integrates marketplace sellers into main site

E-tailer Asos has confirmed that it is to migrate vintage and independent boutique sellers on its Asos Marketplace to its main platform, a feat it plans to have completed by April 2025.

According to the company, the strategy intends to benefit customers by “offering one central destination” that showcases all of what Asos has to offer. For the brands that migrate, the move should increase traffic and access to customers, Asos added, while further providing enhanced functionality through existing features like Buy the Look.

Those integrated into the main platform will have access to Asos’ fulfilment offering, Partner Fulfils, in order to cater directly to customers, thus retaining control over their inventory. Brands wishing to migrate must meet specified criteria in order to sell via the site.

In a release, Shazeem Malik, brands director at Asos, said of the change: "We’re excited to integrate vintage and boutique sellers onto Asos.com. This migration embodies our commitment to curating the very best product for our customers and empowers our sellers with increased visibility and enhanced customer experiences whilst maintaining inventory control. We look forward to the future possibilities this integration brings."