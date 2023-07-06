Asos launches sample sale website, all products five pounds

In what comes as another attempt to get sales and stock back on track, fast fashion e-tailer Asos unveiled a new e-commerce site dedicated to sample products, where everything is five pounds.

The site stocks over 2,000 women’s and menswear pieces from Asos’ own brands, such as Asos Edition and Asos Design.

According to the retailer, the five pound pricing represents a discount of up to 90 percent, all for a limited time only.

The launch is linked to Asos’ efforts to “right-size its stock portfolio”, a strategy it announced as part of its full-year results last year.

In the report, released in October, the British firm said it was preparing a 100 pound stock write-off as it looked to increase flexibility within its logistics operations.

Further attempts at such were evident in Asos’ newest partnership with off-price marketplace Secret Sales, which now allows customers to shop from a selection of Asos’ own brands.

And it appears that its efforts are paying off.

In June, Asos reported that it had returned to profitability, with EBIT up more than 20 million pounds, which it said reflected actions on capital allocation and its strategy focused on reducing product options for consumers.