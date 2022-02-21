Asos makes stock exchange listing move

Fashion e-tailer Asos has confirmed it will be delisting the company’s Ordinary Shares on AIM from February 21.

The retailer will be admitting the shares to the premium segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (FDA) and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange effective from the morning of February 22.

It added it would not be offering any new Ordinary Shares or other securities in connection with the admission.

In an announcement, Asos’ interim chief, Mat Dunn, said: “Asos has set out a clear plan to deliver an ambitious growth strategy over the next three to four years and to deliver on the sizeable opportunities ahead for our business. Against this backdrop, the time is now right to move to the Main Market.”