Asos opens new UK fulfilment centre in Fradley Park

Online fashion giant Asos has opened a new ‘state-of-the-art’ fulfilment centre in England, which it says will create 2,000 new jobs. Asos said it will invest a total of 90 million pounds in the 437,000 square foot facility, which is located in Fradley Park, Lichfield, and will serve customers in the UK and 150 other countries across the world.

More than 700 people have already been recruited at the facility, with that number rising to 2,000 over the next three years. Asos said it expects to ship over 30 million units in the site’s first year, and up to 4.5 million per week once the site is fully operational and automation is complete.

It said it expects the facility to help it meet its goal of reaching 7 billion pounds in annual revenue within the next three to four years. “We are thrilled to be celebrating the opening of our brand-new warehouse in Lichfield, which will support our ambitious international growth plans and bring a significant number of jobs to the area,” said chief operating officer Mat Dunn in a release.

“Our choice of Lichfield reflects the skills and talent it has to offer and we’re looking forward to becoming part of the local community in the years ahead.” Asos currently operates three other fulfilment centres, in Barnsley, Berlin and Atlanta.