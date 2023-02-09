Asos partners with Caramel Rock charity on educational programme

Fashion e-tailer Asos has announced a new partnership with East London charity Caramel Rock, which will see the duo work together on a support programme for vulnerable adults and young people.

Funding provided through the Asos Foundation will support Caramel Rock’s 12-month project centred around empowering disadvantaged young people.

Over the period, a total of 60 individuals will be recruited from Newham Raising the Participation Age Youth service team, Newham Young Offending Team and Newham Intervention and Engagement Team.

Those selected will receive an accredited level one, two or three BTEC vocational diploma in fashion and clothing sustainability.

During the programme, they will develop technical skills in creative pattern making and design, while being encouraged to explore their creativity.

Ultimately, the initiative hopes to help participants uncover tools to help them access future employment opportunities in the industry.

In a release, Faith Johnson, CEO & founder at Caramel Rock said: “Caramel Rock prides itself in being a grassroots organisation giving quality training and youth support opportunities to some of the most deprived communities in London.

“Through partnerships with organisations like Asos and others in our industry network, we are making our provision impactful and inclusive, ensuring we can make a real difference in people’s lives.”