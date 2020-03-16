Asos places 100 customer care jobs into consultation

Asos has reportedly begun a consultation process with employees at its customer care centres amid an ongoing restructuring.

Around 100 jobs, mostly night shift roles at Asos’ customer care centre in Leavesden, near Watford, are at risk, according to Drapers.

A letter to staff seen by the publication said: “Many of you will remember the work we undertook last summer to realign our business to ensure it was as efficient and effective as possible. While painful at the time, those changes delivered encouraging results. Shifting our operating model at Leavesden enabled us to improve the performance of Customer Care, and, more broadly, the wider business has been able to invest in growth.

“The continuing global expansion has led to further discussions about how we manage our customer care operation, particularly at night, in light of the changing nature of our customers, many of whom are requiring help from us in different time zones and in different languages. Regrettably, this means a further number of roles in Leavesden will now potentially be at risk of redundancy.”

Asos made its last major round of job cuts in October when 100 employees from various departments were placed into consultation.

FashionUnited has contacted Asos for comment.